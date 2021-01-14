In recent trading session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw 1,563,107 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.52 trading at $0.25 or 3.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.18 Billion. That most recent trading price of LX’s stock is at a discount of -159.66% from its 52-week high price of $16.93 and is indicating a premium of 7.36% from its 52-week low price of $6.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.99%, in the last five days LX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 08 when the stock touched $7.05-7 price level, adding 7.67% to its value on the day. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -2.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.99% in past 5-day. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) showed a performance of -2.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.87 Million shares which calculate 4.77 days to cover the short interests.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -71.02% while that of industry is -9.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.9% in the current quarter and calculating 163.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.36%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 124 institutions for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LX for having 3.4 Million shares of worth $23.28 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., which was holding about 2.85 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.54 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2371020 shares of worth $16.24 Million or 2.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.45 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.92 Million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored