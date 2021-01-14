In last trading session, Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw 59,394,673 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.69 trading at $0.31 or 9.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $405.9 Million. That closing price of JAGX’s stock is at a discount of -21.14% from its 52-week high price of $4.47 and is indicating a premium of 94.99% from its 52-week low price of $0.185. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 184.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 53.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.17%, in the last five days JAGX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 08 when the stock touched $4.47-1 price level, adding 17.45% to its value on the day. Jaguar Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 352.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 83.58% in past 5-day. Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) showed a performance of 969.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.54 Million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 35.5% for stock’s current value.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.6 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.29 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.51 Million and $869Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 470.7% while estimating it to be 508.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Jaguar Health, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at JAGX for having 393.39 Thousand shares of worth $113.89 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 382.46 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.72 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 30283 shares of worth $8.77 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.15 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.78 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

