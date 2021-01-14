For QuantumScape Corporation (QS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -50.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -50.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -50.35% for stock’s current value.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

