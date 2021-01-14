In last trading session, Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw 6,434,126 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.16 trading at -$1.49 or -7.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $872.48 Million. That closing price of BTBT’s stock is at a discount of -81.72% from its 52-week high price of $33 and is indicating a premium of 98.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.58%, in the last five days BTBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 07 when the stock touched $29.39- price level, adding 38.21% to its value on the day. Bit Digital, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.42% in past 5-day. Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) showed a performance of 204.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 718.5 Million shares which calculate 117.02 days to cover the short interests.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -161.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 37769 shares of worth $827.52 Thousand or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.11 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $162.25 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.

