In recent trading session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw 5,182,948 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $126.5 trading at $7.19 or 6.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.84 Billion. That most recent trading price of BILI’s stock is at a discount of -2.21% from its 52-week high price of $129.3 and is indicating a premium of 84.78% from its 52-week low price of $19.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bilibili Inc. (BILI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 26 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.03%, in the last five days BILI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $129.4 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Bilibili Inc.’s shares saw a change of 49.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.87% in past 5-day. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) showed a performance of 63.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.15 Million shares which calculate 4.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $75.17 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -40.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +18.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -60.47% for stock’s latest value.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bilibili Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +176.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -142.55% while that of industry is 19.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -135.7% in the current quarter and calculating -55% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 89.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $545.83 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $536.15 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $286.89 Million and $331.08 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 90.3% while estimating it to be 61.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -50.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 400 institutions for Bilibili Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BILI for having 11.78 Million shares of worth $489.99 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 28.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which was holding about 10Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 23.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $416Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5103558 shares of worth $320.81 Million or 12.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.73 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $171.44 Million in the company or a holder of 6.49% of company’s stock.

