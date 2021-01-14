In last trading session, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw 10,878,260 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $236.94 trading at -$2.51 or -1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.82 Billion. That closing price of BIDU’s stock is at a discount of -5.08% from its 52-week high price of $248.98 and is indicating a premium of 65.39% from its 52-week low price of $82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 39 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 27 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.64 in the current quarter.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.05%, in the last five days BIDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $248.98 price level, adding 4.84% to its value on the day. Baidu, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.16% in past 5-day. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) showed a performance of 46.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.57 Million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baidu, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +89.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.45% while that of industry is 19.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -29.8% in the current quarter and calculating 46.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.64 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.03 Billion in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $4.13 Billion and $3.22 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.5% while estimating it to be 25.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -91.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.41%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1004 institutions for Baidu, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BIDU for having 12.54 Million shares of worth $1.59 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 10.55 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.33 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5123945 shares of worth $648.64 Million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.12 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $548.61 Million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored