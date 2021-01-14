In last trading session, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) saw 1,641,377 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.5 trading at -$0.37 or -2.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $512.42 Million. That closing price of IPV’s stock is at a discount of -20.24% from its 52-week high price of $19.84 and is indicating a premium of 44.55% from its 52-week low price of $9.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.19%, in the last five days IPV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 07 when the stock touched $19.50- price level, adding 15.38% to its value on the day. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 13.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.03% in past 5-day. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) showed a performance of 18.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62.85 Million shares which calculate 44.57 days to cover the short interests.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48 institutions for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc is the top institutional holder at IPV for having 1.89 Million shares of worth $18.95 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 1.87 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.66 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 464184 shares of worth $4.64 Million or 1.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 137.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.38 Million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored