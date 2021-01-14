In recent trading session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw 1,787,939 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at -$0.01 or -0.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $58.21 Million. That most recent trading price of INPX’s stock is at a discount of -318.97% from its 52-week high price of $4.86 and is indicating a premium of 20.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.921. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inpixon (INPX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.63%, in the last five days INPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 3.84% to its value on the day. Inpixon’s shares saw a change of 14.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.77% in past 5-day. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) showed a performance of 10.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.96 Million shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12000 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1034383% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12000 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12000. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +1034383% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1034383% for stock’s latest value.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.92 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in Feb 2021. Company posted $11.24 Million and $15Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.1% while estimating it to be -69.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for Inpixon that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at INPX for having 148.21 Thousand shares of worth $163.03 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 106.23 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $116.86 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 106234 shares of worth $116.86 Thousand or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 97.09 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $107.77 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.

