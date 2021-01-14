In last trading session, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw 16,011,908 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.04 or -5.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.91 Million. That closing price of GHSI’s stock is at a discount of -65.08% from its 52-week high price of $1.04 and is indicating a premium of 73.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.165. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 71.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.99%, in the last five days GHSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $0.7869 price level, adding 19.56% to its value on the day. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.97% in past 5-day. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) showed a performance of 171.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.4 Million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15 institutions for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GHSI for having 2.84 Million shares of worth $569.84 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 342.24 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.59 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2154948 shares of worth $431.85 Thousand or 2.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 688.58 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $137.99 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.

