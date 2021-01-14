In recent trading session, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw 5,220,488 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.98 trading at $4.48 or 8.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.59 Billion. That most recent trading price of GSX’s stock is at a discount of -144.53% from its 52-week high price of $141.78 and is indicating a premium of 53.33% from its 52-week low price of $27.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.37%, in the last five days GSX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $63.21- price level, adding 8.24% to its value on the day. GSX Techedu Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.84% in past 5-day. GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) showed a performance of -2.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.97 Million shares which calculate 12.79 days to cover the short interests.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GSX Techedu Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -30.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -500% while that of industry is 12.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -445.5% in the current quarter and calculating -107.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 259.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $329.13 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $413.27 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $132.38 Million and $1.3 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 148.6% while estimating it to be -68.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -529.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.01%

