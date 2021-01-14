In recent trading session, Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) saw 3,997,472 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.48 trading at -$0.12 or -0.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $664.06 Million. That most recent trading price of GHIV’s stock is at a discount of -15.22% from its 52-week high price of $14.38 and is indicating a premium of 25.48% from its 52-week low price of $9.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.91%, in the last five days GHIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $13.59- price level, adding 7.87% to its value on the day. Gores Holdings IV, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.72% in past 5-day. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) showed a performance of 11.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.18 Million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.16% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +8.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.85% for stock’s latest value.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $960Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $999.6 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81 institutions for Gores Holdings IV, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at GHIV for having 2.37 Million shares of worth $24.45 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Governors Lane LP, which was holding about 2.16 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.26 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 345107 shares of worth $3.56 Million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 200Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.11 Million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.

