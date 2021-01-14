In recent trading session, Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) saw 2,384,717 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.47 trading at $1.04 or 9.1% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $544.21 Million. That most recent trading price of FUSE’s stock is at a discount of -2.97% from its 52-week high price of $12.84 and is indicating a premium of 22.37% from its 52-week low price of $9.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 636.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Fusion Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the top institutional holder at FUSE for having 2.03 Million shares of worth $19.91 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, which was holding about 1.5 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.75 Million.

On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 410000 shares of worth $4.03 Million or 1.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 213.48 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.1 Million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.

