In last trading session, Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw 1,510,664 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.12 trading at -$0.23 or -4.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $390.83 Million. That closing price of FLNT’s stock is at a discount of -26.56% from its 52-week high price of $6.48 and is indicating a premium of 80.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 760.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 415.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fluent, Inc. (FLNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.3%, in the last five days FLNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $5.79-1 price level, adding 11.56% to its value on the day. Fluent, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.48% in past 5-day. Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) showed a performance of 31.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 641.97 Million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +36.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.11% for stock’s current value.

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fluent, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +169.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 500% while that of industry is -19. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 400% in the current quarter and calculating 300% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85.43 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85.39 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $80.01 Million and $78.93 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.8% while estimating it to be 8.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -152.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103 institutions for Fluent, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Weber, Alan W. is the top institutional holder at FLNT for having 5.82 Million shares of worth $14.44 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 4.59 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.38 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1032518 shares of worth $2.56 Million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 986.91 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.24 Million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored