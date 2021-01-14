In recent trading session, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw 1,236,417 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.88 trading at $0.41 or 7.5% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $98.27 Million. That most recent trading price of ELYS’s stock is at a discount of -28.74% from its 52-week high price of $7.57 and is indicating a premium of 76.87% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 993.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.5%, in the last five days ELYS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $6.18-3 price level, adding 3.73% to its value on the day. Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s shares saw a change of 0.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.3% in past 5-day. Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) showed a performance of 90.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 358.28 Million shares which calculate 188.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.26. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +40.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 40.48% for stock’s latest value.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -137.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Elys Game Technology, Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ELYS for having 100.55 Thousand shares of worth $207.14 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 29.57 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.92 Thousand.

