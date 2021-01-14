In recent trading session, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw 76,164,345 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.53 trading at $2.15 or 90.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $90.06 Million. That most recent trading price of DTSS’s stock is at a discount of -37.75% from its 52-week high price of $6.24 and is indicating a premium of 70.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 161.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 96.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 90.32%, in the last five days DTSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $5.75-1 price level, adding 19.48% to its value on the day. Datasea Inc.’s shares saw a change of 131.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 115.34% in past 5-day. Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) showed a performance of 118.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69.88 Million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Datasea Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at DTSS for having 22.86 Thousand shares of worth $72.02 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 16.33 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.43 Thousand.

