In last trading session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw 26,631,879 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.7 trading at $0.12 or 20.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.84 Million. That closing price of SXTC’s stock is at a discount of -111.43% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 68.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.222. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.69%, in the last five days SXTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $0.7299 price level, adding 4.1% to its value on the day. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 112.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 70.73% in past 5-day. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) showed a performance of 123.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 781.74 Million shares which calculate 158.57 days to cover the short interests.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -656% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at SXTC for having 2.23 Million shares of worth $545.54 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 328.44 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.4 Thousand.

