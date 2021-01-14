In last trading session, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw 4,281,298 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.84 trading at -$0.46 or -6.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $542.48 Million. That closing price of CBAT’s stock is at a discount of -66.67% from its 52-week high price of $11.4 and is indicating a premium of 94.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.3%, in the last five days CBAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 07 when the stock touched $8.80-2 price level, adding 22.27% to its value on the day. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.88% in past 5-day. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) showed a performance of 33.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.57 Million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 46.2% for stock’s current value.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -278.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at CBAT for having 161Thousand shares of worth $325.22 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, which was holding about 99.1 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $200.18 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 57446 shares of worth $290.68 Thousand or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.16 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $235.28 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.

