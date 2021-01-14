In last trading session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw 699,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at $0.08 or 26.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $135.58 Million. That closing price of CTRM’s stock is at a discount of -602.7% from its 52-week high price of $2.6 and is indicating a premium of 69.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.112. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 248.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 44.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 26.96%, in the last five days CTRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $0.405 price level, adding 8.15% to its value on the day. Castor Maritime Inc.’s shares saw a change of 101.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 69.09% in past 5-day. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) showed a performance of 124.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 491.18 Million shares which calculate 11.15 days to cover the short interests.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Castor Maritime Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTRM for having 1.67 Million shares of worth $257.46 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 265.41 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.9 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored