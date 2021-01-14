In last trading session, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw 8,311,387 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.24 trading at -$0.41 or -7.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $820.98 Million. That closing price of CAN’s stock is at a discount of -65.84% from its 52-week high price of $8.69 and is indicating a premium of 66.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.26%, in the last five days CAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 07 when the stock touched $7.19-2 price level, adding 27.12% to its value on the day. Canaan Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.89% in past 5-day. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) showed a performance of 55.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.12 Million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -945% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23 institutions for Canaan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CAN for having 2.71 Million shares of worth $5.08 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 1.18 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.21 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity China Region Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2276163 shares of worth $11.38 Million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.36 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.07 Million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.

