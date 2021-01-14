In last trading session, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw 3,358,946 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.79 trading at $2.26 or 11.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.56 Billion. That closing price of GNOG’s stock is at a discount of -14.09% from its 52-week high price of $26 and is indicating a premium of 48.05% from its 52-week low price of $11.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.01%, in the last five days GNOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $23.41- price level, adding 2.65% to its value on the day. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.1% in past 5-day. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) showed a performance of 2.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2Million shares which calculate 0.6 days to cover the short interests.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

