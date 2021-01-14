In last trading session, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw 1,310,092 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.96 trading at -$0.29 or -3.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.73 Million. That closing price of APDN’s stock is at a discount of -82.92% from its 52-week high price of $16.39 and is indicating a premium of 71.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 781.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.14%, in the last five days APDN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 08 when the stock touched $12.35- price level, adding 27.45% to its value on the day. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 75.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 62.91% in past 5-day. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) showed a performance of 41.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 678.91 Million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +100.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 67.41% for stock’s current value.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +11.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -90.06% while that of industry is 5.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 51.8% in the current quarter and calculating 51.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 566% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.36 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.35 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $750Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 81.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at APDN for having 139.1 Thousand shares of worth $1.08 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 82.36 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $636.6 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 88084 shares of worth $680.89 Thousand or 1.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48.31 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $373.45 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored