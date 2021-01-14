In recent trading session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw 4,772,052 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.03 or 1.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $139.45 Million. That most recent trading price of CRBP’s stock is at a discount of -496.34% from its 52-week high price of $9.78 and is indicating a premium of 44.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.86%, in the last five days CRBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $1.67 price level, adding 1.2% to its value on the day. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.58% in past 5-day. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) showed a performance of 18.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.16 Million shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +82.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.61% for stock’s latest value.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -77.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.96% while that of industry is 15.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.7% in the current quarter and calculating 65.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -86.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.49 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.11 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.57 Million and $1.76 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -42.1% while estimating it to be -37% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -61.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 171 institutions for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at CRBP for having 16.62 Million shares of worth $29.91 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 19.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.9 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.63 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3649648 shares of worth $6.57 Million or 4.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.52 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.54 Million in the company or a holder of 3% of company’s stock.

