In recent trading session, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw 1,576,682 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.22 trading at $0.15 or 1.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.24 Billion. That most recent trading price of CDE’s stock is at a discount of -23.97% from its 52-week high price of $11.43 and is indicating a premium of 78.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.65%, in the last five days CDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 08 when the stock touched $10.81- price level, adding 14.71% to its value on the day. Coeur Mining, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.18% in past 5-day. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) showed a performance of 11.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.31 Million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.46% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +51.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.46% for stock’s latest value.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $232.3 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $240.8 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $195.04 Million and $173.17 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.1% while estimating it to be 39.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -510.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

