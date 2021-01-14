In last trading session, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) saw 37,212,442 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.28 trading at $1.86 or 34.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $447.29 Million. That closing price of POWW’s stock is at a discount of -23.35% from its 52-week high price of $8.98 and is indicating a premium of 86.26% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMMO, Inc. (POWW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 34.32%, in the last five days POWW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $8.98-1 price level, adding 18.93% to its value on the day. AMMO, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 120.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 89.09% in past 5-day. AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) showed a performance of 102.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 129.39 Million shares which calculate 118.71 days to cover the short interests.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1 institutions for AMMO, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ifp Advisors, Inc is the top institutional holder at POWW for having 4.43 Thousand shares of worth $11.15 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

