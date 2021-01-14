In recent trading session, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw 1,840,495 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.22 trading at $0.1 or 0.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.18 Billion. That most recent trading price of ACI’s stock is at a discount of -5.98% from its 52-week high price of $18.25 and is indicating a premium of 25.03% from its 52-week low price of $12.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.5 in the current quarter.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.58%, in the last five days ACI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the stock touched $18.25- price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.14% in past 5-day. Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) showed a performance of 13.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.82 Million shares which calculate 6.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +80.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.08% for stock’s latest value.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.69 Billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.75 Billion in the next quarter that will end on May 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 201% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.19%

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 12 and January 12, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.34%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1 institutions for Albertsons Companies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Feinberg Stephen is the top institutional holder at ACI for having 151.82 Million shares of worth $2.1 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 32.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 5.63 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.94 Million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree U. S. Mid Cap Dividend Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4679486 shares of worth $64.81 Million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 936.31 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.46 Million in the company or a holder of 0.2% of company’s stock.

