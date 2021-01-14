In recent trading session, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw 3,395,232 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $90.53 trading at $0.09 or 0.1% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $139.11 Billion. That most recent trading price of JD’s stock is at a discount of -6.26% from its 52-week high price of $96.2 and is indicating a premium of 63.88% from its 52-week low price of $32.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JD.com, Inc. (JD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 42 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 35 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.1%, in the last five days JD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $92.45- price level, adding 2.24% to its value on the day. JD.com, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.8% in past 5-day. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) showed a performance of 13.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.89 Million shares which calculate 2.86 days to cover the short interests.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JD.com, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +44.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.65% while that of industry is 10.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 175% in the current quarter and calculating 82.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.82 Billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.83 Billion in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $24.39 Billion and $20.91 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.7% while estimating it to be 37.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 574.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.74%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1131 institutions for JD.com, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at JD for having 51.65 Million shares of worth $4.01 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 41.38 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.21 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12952447 shares of worth $1.06 Billion or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.28 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $919.93 Million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.

