In recent trading session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw 3,683,320 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.94 trading at $1.24 or 11.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.07 Billion. That most recent trading price of ICLK’s stock is at a discount of -0.59% from its 52-week high price of $12.01 and is indicating a premium of 74.79% from its 52-week low price of $3.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 912.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.59%, in the last five days ICLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $12.01- price level, adding 0.67% to its value on the day. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 39.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.19% in past 5-day. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) showed a performance of 62.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.65 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +8.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.09% for stock’s latest value.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.53 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.58 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $56.67 Million and $49.03 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.5% while estimating it to be 23.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77 institutions for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at ICLK for having 5.19 Million shares of worth $34.59 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 3.33 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.24 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 809400 shares of worth $5.82 Million or 1.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 552.47 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.72 Million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.

