Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1,352,148 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.26 Billion, closed the last trade at $50.36 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 0.98% during that session. The ZION stock price is -2.54% off its 52-week high price of $51.64 and 53.18% above the 52-week low of $23.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

Sporting 0.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the ZION stock price touched $51.16- or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares have moved 15.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have changed 20.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.49% from current levels.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +57.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.03%, compared to -11.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.1% and 2325% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.5%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $697.36 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $696.88 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $711Million and $682Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.9% for the current quarter and 2.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +2.2%.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association is expected to release its next earnings report between January 19 and January 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.36 at a share yield of 2.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.93%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.01% with a share float percentage of 89.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zions Bancorporation, National Association having a total of 623 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.81 Million shares worth more than $549.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.55 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $366.6 Million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.89% shares in the company for having 6379698 shares of worth $205.87 Million while later fund manager owns 4.57 Million shares of worth $133.59 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.

