Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,153,518 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $566.66 Million, closed the last trade at $13.14 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The THBR stock price is -13.7% off its 52-week high price of $14.94 and 30.37% above the 52-week low of $9.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the THBR stock price touched $13.97- or saw a rise of 5.94%. Year-to-date, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. shares have moved -0.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) have changed 25.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.98.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.71% with a share float percentage of 82.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 2.91 Million shares worth more than $29.64 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.85 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.09 Million and represent 8.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.5% shares in the company for having 516986 shares of worth $5.27 Million while later fund manager owns 375Thousand shares of worth $3.83 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.

