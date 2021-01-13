Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 2,142,954 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.3 Billion, closed the recent trade at $47.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -1.16% during that session. The LUV stock price is -23.67% off its 52-week high price of $58.83 and 52.76% above the 52-week low of $22.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.63.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Despite being -1.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the LUV stock price touched $48.48- or saw a rise of 1.24%. Year-to-date, Southwest Airlines Co. shares have moved 2.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have changed 4.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +36.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.91% from current levels.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwest Airlines Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -252.93%, compared to 1.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -266.3% and -480% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -59.2%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.13 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.88 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.73 Billion and $4.23 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -62.7% for the current quarter and -32% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.04% with a share float percentage of 76.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwest Airlines Co. having a total of 1149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 67.54 Million shares worth more than $2.53 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 52.3 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 Billion and represent 8.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.8% shares in the company for having 34230156 shares of worth $1.28 Billion while later fund manager owns 16.54 Million shares of worth $620.27 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored