NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 1,276,693 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $81.94 per share which meant it gained $3.42 on the day or 4.36% during that session. The NEP stock price is -1.06% off its 52-week high price of $82.81 and 64.6% above the 52-week low of $29.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 588.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) trade information

Sporting 4.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the NEP stock price touched $82.81- or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares have moved 22.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have changed 29.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $67 while the price target rests at a high of $88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.23% from current levels.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +42.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.52%, compared to 3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42% and 107.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $318.11 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $296.79 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $206Million and $212Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.4% for the current quarter and 40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -151.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.9%.

NEP Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners, LP is expected to release its next earnings report between January 22 and January 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.38 at a share yield of 2.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.82%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.79% with a share float percentage of 85.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextEra Energy Partners, LP having a total of 376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 5.12 Million shares worth more than $307.22 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Neuberger Berman Group, LLC held 7.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Energy Income Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 3.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $217.09 Million and represent 4.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and PGIM Jennison Utility Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 1856961 shares of worth $117.86 Million while later fund manager owns 1.74 Million shares of worth $110.27 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.

.

