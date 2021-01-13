Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,287,670 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.31 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 13.06% during that session. The MTC stock price is -277.45% off its 52-week high price of $7.7 and 68.63% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 963.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Sporting 13.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the MTC stock price touched $2.2 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Mmtec, Inc. shares have moved 48.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) have changed 54.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 149.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 38.28.

Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +5.5%.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.69% with a share float percentage of 1.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mmtec, Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 99.15 Thousand shares worth more than $93.2 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 44.63 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.95 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

