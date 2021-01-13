Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 3,426,985 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $706.63 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.2 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 7.97% during that session. The KDMN stock price is -30.95% off its 52-week high price of $5.5 and 45.24% above the 52-week low of $2.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) trade information

Sporting 7.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jan 07 when the KDMN stock price touched $4.15-1 or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -1.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have changed -3.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 201.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +495.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 90.48% from current levels.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.46%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -77.8% and 15.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +59.6%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $450Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $700Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.4 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -89.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +17.7%.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.54% with a share float percentage of 96.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kadmon Holdings, Inc. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 15.71 Million shares worth more than $61.59 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 14.01 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.91 Million and represent 8.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.86% shares in the company for having 6604593 shares of worth $27.41 Million while later fund manager owns 4.98 Million shares of worth $19.54 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored