iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,803,807 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $19.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -1.39% during that session. The IQ stock price is -45.99% off its 52-week high price of $28.03 and 24.43% above the 52-week low of $14.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Despite being -1.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the IQ stock price touched $20.09- or saw a rise of 4.38%. Year-to-date, iQIYI, Inc. shares have moved 9.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have changed -14.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.29.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iQIYI, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.9%, compared to 8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.4% and 30.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.8%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.07 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.3% for the current quarter and 3.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -9.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.75%.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.67% with a share float percentage of 62.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iQIYI, Inc. having a total of 323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 39.3 Million shares worth more than $887.45 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 1.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 28.68 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $647.69 Million and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 3499658 shares of worth $79.02 Million while later fund manager owns 3.46 Million shares of worth $85.41 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.

