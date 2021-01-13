GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,396,521 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $916.56 Million, closed the last trade at $5.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -4.56% during that session. The GSKY stock price is -96.02% off its 52-week high price of $9.84 and 39.24% above the 52-week low of $3.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 725.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 989.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) trade information

Despite being -4.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the GSKY stock price touched $5.46-8 or saw a rise of 8.06%. Year-to-date, GreenSky, Inc. shares have moved 8.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have changed 18.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.28% from current levels.

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GreenSky, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -87.72%, compared to 12.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.7% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $123.97 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $133.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $133.84 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +20.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13%.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.4% with a share float percentage of 75.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenSky, Inc. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 14.24 Million shares worth more than $63.22 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC held 18.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with the holding of over 12.05 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.49 Million and represent 15.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 1643156 shares of worth $7.3 Million while later fund manager owns 1.5 Million shares of worth $6.64 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.

