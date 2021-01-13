Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,093,660 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.48 Million, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The CANF stock price is -54.45% off its 52-week high price of $2.95 and 43.46% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 387.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 469.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the CANF stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have moved 7.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) have changed -3.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 255.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 161.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +161.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 161.78% from current levels.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 Million and $192Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78.3% for the current quarter and 30.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +62.7%.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.52% with a share float percentage of 6.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 17.3 Thousand shares worth more than $30.62 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, with the holding of over 14.2 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.13 Thousand and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored