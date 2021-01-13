Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 866,082 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $259.05 per share which meant it lost -$1.75 on the day or -0.67% during that session. The GNRC stock price is -1.77% off its 52-week high price of $263.64 and 70.86% above the 52-week low of $75.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 787.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 814.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.97.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Despite being -0.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the GNRC stock price touched $263.64 or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, Generac Holdings Inc. shares have moved 13.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have changed 19.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $255.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $213 while the price target rests at a high of $310. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.78% from current levels.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Generac Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +97.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.9%, compared to -5.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.8% and 72.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.4%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $731.55 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $632.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $590.93 Million and $475.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.8% for the current quarter and 32.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +4.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.28% with a share float percentage of 94.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Generac Holdings Inc. having a total of 632 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.93 Million shares worth more than $1.15 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 Billion and represent 8.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 1765763 shares of worth $341.92 Million while later fund manager owns 1.64 Million shares of worth $372.91 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.

