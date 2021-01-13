Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,388,079 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.04 Million, closed the last trade at $2.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -14.6% during that session. The THTX stock price is -20.82% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 50.56% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 236.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 117.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) trade information

Despite being -14.6% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the THTX stock price touched $3.25-1 or saw a rise of 17.23%. Year-to-date, Theratechnologies Inc. shares have moved 7.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have changed 17.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +123.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.65% from current levels.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.39% with a share float percentage of 15.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Theratechnologies Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 2Million shares worth more than $4.42 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 2.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Private Wealth LLC, with the holding of over 831.42 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.84 Million and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 47067 shares of worth $108.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 44.67 Thousand shares of worth $102.73 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.

