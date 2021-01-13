Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 2,133,644 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.27 Million, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 6.16% during that session. The COCP stock price is -96.13% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 69.68% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.62 Million shares.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +13.7%.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.76% with a share float percentage of 33.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.82 Million shares worth more than $3.56 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 2.86 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 Million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.3% shares in the company for having 689163 shares of worth $640.65 Thousand while later fund manager owns 489.42 Thousand shares of worth $454.97 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.

