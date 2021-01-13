Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,098,216 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.41 Million, closed the last trade at $2.52 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 5.88% during that session. The VCNX stock price is -385.32% off its 52-week high price of $12.23 and 35.32% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 374.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 681.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Sporting 5.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the VCNX stock price touched $2.65-4 or saw a rise of 4.91%. Year-to-date, Vaccinex, Inc. shares have moved 21.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) have changed 18.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 256.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 177.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 177.78% from current levels.

Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vaccinex, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.84%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.6% and 6.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.7%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +3.8%.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.4% with a share float percentage of 61.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaccinex, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 142.3 Thousand shares worth more than $253.29 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C., with the holding of over 58.3 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.77 Thousand and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 121573 shares of worth $216.4 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20.72 Thousand shares of worth $36.89 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.

