Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,419,903 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $21.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The TME stock price is -4.22% off its 52-week high price of $22.25 and 56.81% above the 52-week low of $9.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Despite being -0.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the TME stock price touched $22.25- or saw a rise of 2.54%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved 12.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed 15.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 79.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $23.8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +11.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.43% from current levels.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.14%, compared to -16.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.2% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.8%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.29 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.04 Billion and $901.78 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.1% for the current quarter and 33.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +112.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.42%.

