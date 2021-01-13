Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 2,022,390 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.01 per share which meant it gained $1.8 on the day or 6.16% during that session. The TRGP stock price is -34.6% off its 52-week high price of $41.74 and 88.2% above the 52-week low of $3.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) trade information

Sporting 6.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the TRGP stock price touched $31.07- or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Targa Resources Corp. shares have moved 17.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have changed 9.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.06% from current levels.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Targa Resources Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +73.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -756.79%, compared to 20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 143.5% and 102.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.9%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.14 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.26 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.47 Billion and $2.05 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13.6% for the current quarter and 10.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -170%.

TRGP Dividends

Targa Resources Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 18 and February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 1.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.78%.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.01% with a share float percentage of 87.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Targa Resources Corp. having a total of 458 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.84 Million shares worth more than $306.48 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 11.25 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $157.84 Million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 7171804 shares of worth $100.62 Million while later fund manager owns 5.17 Million shares of worth $72.56 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.

