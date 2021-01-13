Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,021,937 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $860.76 Million, closed the last trade at $10.59 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 9.51% during that session. The TALO stock price is -174.03% off its 52-week high price of $29.02 and 52.79% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 798.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 893.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Sporting 9.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the TALO stock price touched $10.74- or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Talos Energy Inc. shares have moved 28.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have changed 14.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.87% from current levels.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Talos Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +34.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -129.49%, compared to -34.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3000% and -109.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.5%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $186.56 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $219.01 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $233.24 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -77.6%.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.43% with a share float percentage of 93.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talos Energy Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 25.58 Million shares worth more than $165Million. As of September 29, 2020, Riverstone Holdings LLC held 35.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 19.19 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.78 Million and represent 26.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 2074193 shares of worth $13.65 Million while later fund manager owns 1.51 Million shares of worth $12.44 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.

