Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 30,613,144 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.77 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.95 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 22.93% during that session. The SYBX stock price is -35.25% off its 52-week high price of $3.99 and 54.24% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 462.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Sporting 22.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the SYBX stock price touched $3.74-2 or saw a rise of 22.16%. Year-to-date, Synlogic, Inc. shares have moved 34.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have changed 29.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 363.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 310.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 205.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +340.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 103.39% from current levels.

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Synlogic, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.94%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.1% and 8.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -76.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.4%.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.87% with a share float percentage of 49.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synlogic, Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.23 Million shares worth more than $8.54 Million. As of September 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, with the holding of over 2.65 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.36 Million and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 544214 shares of worth $1.1 Million while later fund manager owns 240.82 Thousand shares of worth $447.93 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.

