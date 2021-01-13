Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 2,556,501 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.76 Million, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 15.55% during that session. The SNSS stock price is -310.91% off its 52-week high price of $11.3 and 59.27% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 991.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) trade information

Sporting 15.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the SNSS stock price touched $2.84-3 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 38.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have changed 53.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 963.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -45.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.45% from current levels.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.41%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44% and 42% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -94.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +64.2%.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.16% with a share float percentage of 40.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 1.73 Million shares worth more than $2.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 9.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aisling Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 1.01 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 Million and represent 5.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 209441 shares of worth $261.8 Thousand while later fund manager owns 126.37 Thousand shares of worth $157.96 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.7% of company’s outstanding stock.

