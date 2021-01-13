Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1,218,847 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $264.91 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The TK stock price is -91.25% off its 52-week high price of $5.03 and 35.36% above the 52-week low of $1.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 735.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teekay Corporation (TK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Despite being -2.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the TK stock price touched $2.81-4 or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, Teekay Corporation shares have moved 24.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) have changed -2.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +33.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.08% from current levels.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -287.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.94% with a share float percentage of 40.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teekay Corporation having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.13 Million shares worth more than $4.74 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.19 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 Million and represent 1.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 440000 shares of worth $981.2 Thousand while later fund manager owns 407.58 Thousand shares of worth $957.8 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.4% of company’s outstanding stock.

