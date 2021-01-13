The consensus among analysts is that Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is a Buy stock at the moment. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $320Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $252Million and $207Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -64.3% for the current quarter and 54.6% for the next.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SINT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.36% with a share float percentage of 1.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sintx Technologies, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.75 Thousand shares worth more than $174.24 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 39.32 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.49 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 90750 shares of worth $174.24 Thousand while later fund manager owns 16.44 Thousand shares of worth $31.24 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.

