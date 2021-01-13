DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has a beta value of 3.66 and has seen 1,021,756 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.61 per share which meant it gained $2.23 on the day or 10.94% during that session. The DCP stock price is -11.23% off its 52-week high price of $25.15 and 90.27% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.53.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

Sporting 10.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the DCP stock price touched $22.80- or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, DCP Midstream, LP shares have moved 22.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have changed 9.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.66% from current levels.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DCP Midstream, LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +114.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.14%, compared to -8.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 762.5% and 117% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.37 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.47 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.93 Billion and $1.66 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.8% for the current quarter and 49% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -272.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.97%.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream, LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.56 at a share yield of 7.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.61%.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.32% with a share float percentage of 63.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DCP Midstream, LP having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 10.83 Million shares worth more than $121.02 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 10.06 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.33 Million and represent 4.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 10528207 shares of worth $133.39 Million while later fund manager owns 5.93 Million shares of worth $75.09 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.

