Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1,120,068 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.37 Million, closed the last trade at $1.59 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.92% during that session. The ATHE stock price is -223.9% off its 52-week high price of $5.15 and 82.39% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 221.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Sporting 3.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the ATHE stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 3.05%. Year-to-date, Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares have moved 18.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) have changed 4.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 151.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +151.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 151.57% from current levels.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +25%.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.21% with a share float percentage of 2.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alterity Therapeutics Limited having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 445.98 Thousand shares worth more than $900.88 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 162.22 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $327.68 Thousand and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 122996 shares of worth $248.45 Thousand while later fund manager owns 12.13 Thousand shares of worth $18.43 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.

