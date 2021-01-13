The consensus among analysts is that Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $14.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +55.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.41% from current levels.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124.09 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $125.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $108.39 Million and $106.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.5% for the current quarter and 18.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +160.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.79% with a share float percentage of 87.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glu Mobile Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.12 Million shares worth more than $162.09 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.61 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.41 Million and represent 6.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 9496820 shares of worth $85.57 Million while later fund manager owns 3.99 Million shares of worth $30.64 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

